Segura set to reinvigorate Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation community engagement

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has named Danielle Segura its new vice president and chief development officer.
Ms. Segura most recently served as the executive director of the Mojave Desert Land Trust, and brings an extensive background in land conservation, strategic planning and development, according to a press release.
Ms. Sergura is expected to oversee strategy development to build deeper community engagement and support for the Foundation and its mission: to preserve Wright’s two homes, Taliesin and Taliesin West.
“Danielle’s experience in leading conservation efforts to preserve the natural environment in creative and exciting ways aligns perfectly with our goal of preserving Wright’s legacy by innovating for a more sustainable future,” said Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation President and CEO Stuart Graff, in a prepared statement.
Ms. Segura began working with MDLT as the director of development in 2013 and, in 2014, transitioned to executive director. Under Ms. Segura’s leadership, MDLT received accreditation from the Land Trust Alliance, introduced programs to help artists use the desert land responsibly and sustainably, and acquired and conserved more than 22,000 acres of desert land, the release states.
“Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy is embedded in the communities in Arizona and Wisconsin. (Mr.) Wright’s story of growing up on a farm and going on to change the world illustrates the American experience and tells each member of our community, young and old, that we all have a role to play in creating a more beautiful world,” Ms. Segura said.
“I am excited about building stronger community engagement in ways that invite people to be more connected to the Foundation’s work and the beautiful spaces we have the privilege of sharing with the world.”
