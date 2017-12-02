SBA regional advocate addresses Rotary Club of Scottsdale

Rotarian Charles Kim introduced Philip Lovas, U. S. Small Business Administration Regional Advocate, to the Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at a meeting held Nov. 27 at Scottsdale McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.
Mr. Lovas was formerly a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives representing Dist. 22, and served in the District 4 seat from his appointment by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
Mr. Lovas noted the SBA, founded in 1953, supports small businesses in advocacy, counseling, contracting, disaster relief, outreach, regulatory alerts, patent reform and ombudsman efforts.
He said there are 538,552 Arizona small businesses with 995,671 employees.Mr. Lovas answered questions related to SBA’s political and appointee staffing and other related topics.
The club’s speaker on Dec. 5 will be Marshall Trimble, Arizona’s noted goodwill ambassador and historian.
