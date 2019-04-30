Smith College Club of Phoenix spring event encourages women to write

From left, Smith Club officers, Julia Richard; Benjamine Knight; Laryn Callaway and Jean Howell. (Submitted photo)

Smith College Club of Phoenix hosted “Women’s Memoirs: A Masterclass in Personal Writing” at the Cattle Track Arts Compound in Scottsdale.



Deborah Sussman, Smith College alumna and local writer, led the conversation, on April 28, about women telling and writing their own stories, according to a press release.



From left, program speaker, Deborah Sussman and Claire Thomas. (Submitted photo)

Using Educated: A Memoir, by Tara Westover, to spark discussion, she likened the process of personal writing to “taking a photograph of something that’s moving,” and as “a real voice telling its story,” the release said.



She earned master’s degrees in English/creative writing from Hollins University and in fiction at the University of Virginia where she was a Henry Hoyns Fellow.

As an undergraduate, Ms. Sussman majored in comparative literature at Smith College, the release added.



She co-teaches “Mothers Who Write,” with Amy Silverman, at Changing Hands Bookstore. Formerly an editor at the Jewish News of Greater Phoenix, Ms. Sussman is the communications and media specialist for ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.

Founded in 1871, Smith College has provided women “of high ability” a quality education. The Smith College Club of Phoenix represents alumnae from the valley to northern Arizona and is committed to matching recent graduates with jobs and internships in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Contact Deborah Sussman at deborah.sussman@asu.edu for more information.

Visit: alumnae.smith.edu/smithcms/phoenix.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.