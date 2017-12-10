Smith College Club of Phoenix holds holiday care package event

Smith College Club of Phoenix held its annual holiday Wrap Party Monday, Dec. 4 at the Lincoln Scottsdale.
The event was co-hosted by Club President Laryn Callaway and Events Chairman Jean Howell, both of Scottsdale.
The wrap party gathers together Valley alumnae to prepare and send exam week cards and care packages to the 18 Arizona students currently on campus
Since its founding in 1871 Smith College has provided women of high ability an education of uncompromising quality. The Smith College Club of Phoenix represents alumnae from the Valley to northern Arizona.
It seeks to encourage young women of promise to consider Smith. Among its distinctive programs is the Center for Women and Financial
Independence, a groundbreaking initiative launched in 2001, and the Picker Engineering Program, leading the country in offering real-world, hands-on engineering courses within the context of a liberal arts education.
The club will hold its signature event, the Rose and Ivy Brunch, 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at the Arizona Country Club. Current students and their families, alumnae and prospective students are welcome.
For reservations, email Rebecca Pringle, rrmpringle@gmail.com.
For more information about the college visit http://www.smith.edu, and to learn more about the Smith College Club of Phoenix visit: http://alumnae.smith.edu/smithcms/phoenix.
