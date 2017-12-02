Arizona Helping Hands receives $25,000 grant from Starbucks

Scottsdale-based charity Arizona Helping Hands, the largest provider of basic needs to boys and girls in foster care in Arizona, has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Starbucks Foundation.
To mark the release of Season 2 of “Upstanders,” Starbucks’s original series highlighting ordinary people doing extraordinary things to create positive change, the Starbucks Foundation launched its “Upstanders Challenge.”
The challenge awards more than half-million dollars in grants to nonprofit organizations making a difference in their communities.
Non-profits were nominated and voted on with the help of Indi.com, a video engagement platform. Almost 1,000 videos were ranked on the Indi.com Upstanders Challenge page, using a proprietary algorithm to track “buzz” for each charity nominated, based on views, likes and shares on the website and in social media.
A panel of judges selected the 25 winning organizations from the Top 40 buzz-getters, which will each receive a $25,000 grant from the Starbucks Foundation.”
Dan Shufelt, president and CEO of AHH, said the organization relied on its legions of social media friends to spread the word.
“We entered this contest very skeptical that an organization of our size, without a huge marketing budget could compete on a national level for this prestigious award. Our Facebook fans and foster families throughout the state rallied around us.”
AHH will supply close to 3,000 beds and cribs, 1,800 birthday packages, plus backpacks filled with school supplies, clothing, diapers and more to Arizona children living in foster care.
