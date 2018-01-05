Starfire Golf Club in Scottsdale to host Wellness Day on the Green

As part of Wellness Day on the Green, Starfire Golf Club, 11500 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale, will play host to the Pro Athlete Pro Cannabis charity golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 20.
The tournament will bring together former and current professional athletes, an Iraq combat veteran and alternative healthy therapy experts in order to raise money for the nonprofit organization Athletes for Care, according to a release.
The tournament will be a 27-hole competition with many participating athletes teaming up with four-person teams, a release states. Some of the athletes who will attend are Jim McMahon, Javier Collins and Marvin Washington.
These athletes will join Dr. Uma Dhanabalan, CEO and founder of Global Health and Hygiene Solutions, in a morning panel discussion. Dr. Dhanabalan is joining Medicated Mavens and Cannakula to present the Wellness Day event.
Iraq combat veteran Jose Belen will also attend to show his support as well as educating and raising awareness about veteran suicide across the country. Mr. Belen is also the founder of Mission Zero which aims to end veteran suicide.
Along with the tournament, the Wellness Day on the Green will also feature an interactive wellness and education experience on the golf club’s driving range.
This experience will include local vendors, cooking demonstrations as well as all-day yoga and meditation classes. Some of these classes include sound healing, facial release, reflexology and Thai massage.
The benefiting nonprofit organization Athletes with Care looks to create a supportive community where athletes can find support, opportunity and purpose in life after their sporting careers are over.
Tickets for the Wellness Day on the Green are $40. That price includes valet parking, all classes, demonstrations and lunch. To participate in the tournament, it is $250 per player or $800 per four-person team.
