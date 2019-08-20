SWCC has wish list for much-needed donations, supplies and equipment

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center depends on public support and relies on donations and grants to keep the nonprofit facility open 24/7. Photo by Arianna Grainey

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center urgently needs dry dog and cat food for its rescued and rehabilitating animals.

The nonprofit’s longtime dry pet food supplier is no longer making those donations, according to a press release.

The Scottsdale animal refuge requests preferred, quality dry food brands such as Purina Pro Plan and Purina One dog and puppy food; and Nutro Max cat and kitten among other things on a wish list found on its website and an Amazon wish list.

“Southwest Wildlife urgently needs dry dog and cat food. Along with fresh food, our bears, foxes, coyotes, skunks, raccoons and coatis also enjoy dry pet food,” said SWCC Founder and Executive Director Linda Searles in a prepared statement. — Linda Searles, SWCC founder

SWCC is currently rehabilitating and caring for 310 rescued animals, the release said.

“Our mission is to ‘save our wildlife, one life at a time.’ We can only accomplish this and help our native wild animals through generous donations,” Ms. Searles said.

Also, SWCC seeks equipment and other donations including cargo containers to store food and other items as well as a forklift, noted the release.

Located near 156th Street and Rio Verde Drive in Scottsdale, SWCC rescues and rehabilitates dozens of native wild animals with the goal to release the animals back in to the wild when possible.

SWCC operates solely from the public’s support and relies on donations and grants to keep the facility open with trained volunteers and veterinarians caring for the animals 24/7, the release said.

Established in 1994, the SWCC rescues and rehabilitates wildlife that has been injured, displaced, and orphaned. Once rehabilitated, they are returned to the wild. Sanctuary is provided to animals that cannot be released back to the wild.

Educational and humane scientific research opportunities are offered in the field of conservation medicine. Public tours, small group outings and special event space is also available at the center, which educates on living with wildlife and the importance of native wildlife to healthy ecosystems.

To make a donation or to sponsor an animal: southwestwildlife.org.

