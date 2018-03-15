Tahmahkera completes Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Monroe Tahmahkera graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a press release.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Tahmahkera is the son of Gary and Roelene Tahmahkera of Mesa, Ariz.; and grandson of Garrison Tahmahkera of Tempe, Ariz.; and Helen and Roland Miguel of Scottsdale, Ariz.
He is a 2007 graduate of Mesa Mountain View High School, Mesa, Ariz.
