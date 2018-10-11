Teen donates soccer equipment to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

Wade Crum and his donations. (Submitted photo)

Wade Crum, a 13-year-old soccer player for Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer and founder of Pass It On, will donate more than 2,000 pieces of soccer clothing and equipment to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.

The donation event will be 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the Scottsdale Charros Branch, , 6535 E. Osborn Road.

Pass It On is a nonprofit formed to collect new and gently used soccer equipment to share with other young people, so everyone can play, according to a release.

During the event, youth soccer players will be assisting children in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale’s soccer program with soccer drills and games.

There will be a presentation to follow with several speakers, including Kristina Chumpol of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and Heber Valenzuela of the Phoenix Rising Football Club.

