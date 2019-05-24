The Grand Canyon Chapter of DAR announces winner

Shown: Maeve Lomax, Chaparral junior, with Twyla Preising, Chaparral High School AP U.S. History teacher and Carmen Wendt, Regent, Grand Canyon Chapter (Photo by Betty Heenan)

The Grand Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Christopher Columbus Essay Contest winner Maeve Logan of Chaparral High School was honored at the Arizona State DAR Convention at We Ko Pi in early May.

The official essay title is “Comparing Ship Technology; The Ships Columbus Used Versus Ships of Today.”

Ms Tywla Preising, Chaparral High School Teacher of AP U.S. History and Dual Enrollment has supported this contest for years by having students write essays on the annual, national Christopher Columbus contest.

The Grand Canyon Chapter with Ms. Preising has had Chapter, Division and a National winner. Ms. Preising has been honored by the Grand Canyon Chapter DAR as the American History Teacher.

Carmen Wendt is Regent of the Grand Canyon Chapter. The Chapter meets September through May on the first Saturday of the month at the McCormick Resort. Guests are welcome.

