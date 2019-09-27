The J to honor Bob Silver for longtime community service

Bob Silver will receive The J’s Irv Shuman Award at the Valley of the Sun JCC’s Rollin’ through the DECADES fundraiser on Dec. 7. (Submitted photo)

Bob Silver will be honored for his service to The J and the community at the Valley of the Sun JCC’s Rollin’ through the DECADES fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7 at The J, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road.

The event, featuring the decades roll back to 60s, 70s and 80s, starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be live music, raffle and refreshments. Proceeds support the programs and services of The J, according to a press release.

Mr. Silver will be presented with The J’s Irv Shuman Award for his commitment, passion, service and leadership within the community, the release said.

Born and raised in Phoenix, since his parents, Judy and Warren Silver, instilled in him a desire to give back to the community, when he and his wife Sara moved back to the Valley in 1991, he became involved with The J.

At the time, the original J on Maryland had closed so Mr. Silver recognized that a permanent home for The J was “vital to creating a vibrant and rich Jewish community,” and led a Programming Task Force.

Mr. Silver worked with many in the community to bring the Valley of the Sun JCC to fruition, the release noted.

He had the distinction of being its first board chair when it opened on the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus in 2002. And, served as co-chair with Karen Koven when the Maccabi Games came to Phoenix in 2006.

He continues to live by his parents’ example, the release said, and remains active with The J and other Valley Jewish organizations.

“I am deeply honored to be receiving the Irv Shuman award,” said Mr. Silver in a prepared statement.

“When I first got involved with the community many years ago, Irv Shuman was one of the ‘guys’ that was making things happen. He worked tirelessly and cared deeply about the Jewish community and did so in a selfless way. He was a role model for me. To receive an honor named after Irv is truly humbling.”

Tickets are $200 per person for J members and $250 per person for guests.

Go to: vosjcc.org/decades.

