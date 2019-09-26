The Promenade to host free Halloween Block Party

The Promenade will host a family-friendly Halloween Block Party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 in the parking lot near Modern Market and Blaze Pizza.

Activities include a Halloween-themed slime station — including all supplies for children to create custom Halloween slime to take home — pumpkin decorating, face painting and balloon twisting, according to a press release.

Children are encouraged to show their Halloween spirit by coming dressed in costume. Patrons can enjoy dinner at one of the many restaurants at the property after the event, the release said.

“We’re thrilled to host a Halloween-themed event for the community. We want families to feel welcome to shop, dine and have fun at The Promenade,” said Rishika Mahtani, marketing manager for The Promenade, in a prepared statement.

“The activities we have planned are designed to keep children entertained and engaged all evening!”

The event is free and open to the public, the release added.

Visit: scottsdalepromenade.com.

