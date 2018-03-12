Thirsty Lion Gastropub, Grill to host head shaving fundraiser

Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill is hosting a head shaving fundraiser Saturday, March 17 with proceeds going to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to raise money for child cancer patients.
Throughout the month of March, all three Thirsty Lion locations, including one at the Scottsdale Fashion Square, will collect money to donate to the foundation. People can donate on their food bill or they can donate online, according to a press release.
St. Baldrick’s is a childhood cancer organization that funds research to help find cures for kids with cancer. Their head shaving fundraiser is a lighthearted way to bring awareness to a very common and serious issue, a release states.
While people partake in the fundraiser activities, they can also order from Thirsty Lion’s special St. Patty’s Day menu. People can dine on St. Patty’s dishes such as Bacon Cheddar Potato Cakes, Scotch Eggs or Corned Beef Mac & Cheese. The menu is available until March 18.
To donate online or to sign up for the head shaving visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/ThirstyLionAZ2018.
