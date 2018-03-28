Thirsty Lion restaurant raises money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill partnered with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation — a national volunteer-powered organization that funds the search for cures of childhood cancer — to raise money for childhood cancer patients.
The eight Thirsty Lion locations in Arizona, Colorado and Oregon raised $54,431.45 for St. Baldrick’s. The three Arizona locations, including one at the Scottsdale Fashion Square, raised $10,134.10 and shaved 16 heads, according to a press release.
“We are so proud of our team for putting on another successful event and want to thank everyone that participated, volunteered and donated. We all have a social obligation to do the right thing and it is amazing to see people come together and help those in need,” J.K. Kahl, marketing director of Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill, said in a prepared statement.
This is the sixth year Thirsty Lion has partnered with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Since then, it has donated $282,087 to the charity, exceeding the goal of donating $250,000 by 2018.
The gastropub raises money annually by hosting head-shaving events at the restaurants as well as asking patrons to donate on their bill.
Since 2005, St. Baldrick’s has funded $234 million in grant research, a release states. The organization awards grants to more than 373 institutions nationwide for laboratory and clinical research to help make clinical trials available to more children.
