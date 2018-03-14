Thompson finishes Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Patience I. Thompson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Ms. Thompson is the daughter of Alan and Laurie Robinson of Phoenix; sister of Lucy McNelly of Everett, Wash.; and Grace O’Brien of Seattle, Wash.; and daughter-in-law of Deborah and Don Holland of Ferndale, Wash.
She is also the wife of Joseph Thompson.
The airman is a 2004 graduate of Scottsdale Christian Academy.
