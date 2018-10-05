Thunderbirds announce record donation from 2018 Phoenix Open

The Thunderbirds — hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open — raised a record $12.2 million ($12,213,207) for local charities through proceeds from the 2018 tournament, Thunderbirds Big Chief Carlos Sugich announced Thursday, Oct. 4.

This is the highest single-year charitable donation in tournament history, a press release states, breaking last year’s record total of $10.1 million and the first time eclipsing $12 million in tournament history.

It also marks the fourth-consecutive year breaking the tournament record of charitable dollars raised in a single year.

“Each and every year is special when we make this announcement, but this year is extra special and truly a proud moment for The Thunderbirds,” Mr. Sugich said in a prepared statement.

“We knew the number would be high, but to reach a new milestone by breaking our own single-year record and in doing so joining only a handful of tournaments in the history of the PGA TOUR to break the $12 million barrier is spectacular. Thanks to our title sponsor Waste Management and to great community and corporate support, we were able to achieve our goals and help out so many children and families in need in the Valley.”

The Thunderbirds and the Waste Management Phoenix Open have raised more than $68 million for local charities since 2010 when Waste Management became title sponsor. In its history, dating back to 1932, the Phoenix Open has raised more than $134 million for charities in Arizona.

“Waste Management is proud of the positive impact this incredible event continues to have on the community,” John Morris, senior vice president of field operations for Waste Management, said in a prepared statement.

“Hats off to The Thunderbirds for breaking another tournament record and for making a difference in the lives of so many. The Waste Management Phoenix Open remains a shining example of what is possible when everyone invests in making a difference for the benefit of our environment and community.”

The 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open will be at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2019.

“The People’s Open” is a highly attended golf tournament and has gained notoriety for being a unique stop on the PGA Tour, as well as being a Zero Waste event.

The 2019 edition of the tournament will mark the 84th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA Tour) and the 10th as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

