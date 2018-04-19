Timothy Spell to give civil war presentation at Civic Center Library

The Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable is inviting the public to Dr. Timothy Smith’s “Difficult and Broken Ground: The Terrain Factor at Shiloh” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library Auditorium, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Mr. Smith is a veteran of the National Park Service and worked at Shiloh National Military Park for seven years. He teaches history at the University of Tennessee at Martin, according to a press release.
Known for his numerous articles and essays, Mr. Smith is the author, editor or co-editor of 20 books, including “Shiloh: Conquer or Perish” and “Grant Invades Tennessee: The 1862 Battles of Forts Henry and Donelson.”
His newest book, published in 2017, is “Altogether Fitting and Proper: Civil War Battlefield Preservation in History, Memory, and Policy, 1861-2005.” a release states.
Mr. Smith is writing a book on Grierson’s Raid and is under contract to write a book on the May 1863 Vicksburg assaults.
He earned his Ph.D. at Mississippi State University in 2001. His main area of interest and specialty, in addition to the Civil War itself, is the history of Civil War battlefield preservation.
Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable meets the third Tuesday of every month (except June through August) at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library Auditorium.
Speakers include well known Civil War experts from around the country. The lecture series is supported by Individual and Family Memberships. The membership also supports Civil War Battlefield preservation through the Civil War Trust.
