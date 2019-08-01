Tiny Ninja Books hosts contest with Scottsdale, Valley businesses

Tiny Ninja Books will host a photo contest throughout August at several Scottsdale and Valley locations. (Submitted photo)

Tiny Ninja Books is celebrating the release of “Milo Does Not Like Mornings,” with the launch of a contest in conjunction with a variety of Valley businesses, including several in Scottsdale.

The book is the first in the Tiny Ninja Books collection where the central idea is that people are each born with their own tiny ninja who is the bravest, kindest and most awesome version of us, according to a press release.

Between Aug. 1-30, visitors to the participating businesses snap their photo with the standee of Milo and his Tiny Ninja, post it to Facebook or Instagram and tag @TinyNinjaBooks, @ReadBetterBeBetter and the business where they found the standee.

Winners will be drawn each week of the contest and one winner will be awarded from each participating location per week.

“I love shopping, playing and exploring with my family in beautiful Arizona and I am so proud to be teaming up so many thriving local businesses,” Tiny Ninja Books author Sasha Graham said in a prepared statement.

“We are also excited to shine a light on Arizona non-profit, Read Better Be Better, as a portion of the proceeds from each book sold in 2019 will benefit their incredible program.”

Prizes include exclusive gear from Tiny Ninja, gift cards to the participating businesses, t-shirts, toys and more. Each participating business has contributed their own prizes so entries at multiple locations are encouraged.

Local businesses include Desert Stages Theatre, 7014 E. Camelback Road; Kidstop Toys and Books, 6990 E Shea Blvd.; Scottsdale Gymnastics and Trampoline, 9321 N 94th St.; Scottsdale Ranch Park Tennis Center, 10400 E Via Linda; and SPF Parkour Academy-Scottsdale, 9321 N. 94th St.

Other locations include Sky Zone Trampoline Park Phoenix, 4857 E. Greenway Road in Phoenix; SPF Parkour Academy-Mesa, 1830 E. Baseline Road in Mesa; and Tutu School Arcadia, 3184 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

P.F. Chang’s throughout the Valley will also participate including at the Scottsdale Waterfront and Kierland.

