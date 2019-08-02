Tiny Ninja Books recognizes Read Better Be Better

Tiny Ninja Books announced its selection of Phoenix non-profit Read Better Be Better as the first recipient of its “Listen to your Tiny Ninja” award.

Tiny Ninja Books author Sasha Graham. (Submitted photo)

The central idea of each Tiny Ninja book is that we are each born with our own Tiny Ninja who is the bravest, kindest and most awesome version of us, according to a press release.

The “Listen to your Tiny Ninja” prize recognizes organizations and individuals who are “Listening to their Tiny Ninjas” and serving in their communities that embody these Tiny Ninja virtues.

“Read Better Be Better has two fundamental rules for our staff and our program: to Be Excellent and Be Kind,” Sophie Etchart, CEO and founder, said in a prepared statement.

“As an organization, we inspire students and others to be the best they can be. For our students, the visualization of a ‘tiny ninja’ inside who is their most awesome and kind self is outstanding self-actualization. We are happy Tiny Ninja Books recognizes RBBB’s efforts to help our students become the strongest versions of themselves.”

Tiny Ninja Books creator and author Sasha Graham said Red Better Be Better is doing an excellent job at working with Arizona students.

A portion of the proceeds of every copy of “Milo does not like Mornings” sold during 2019 will go directly to the Read Better Be Better program.

In addition, several of the RBBB students will help with the book reading at the book’s launch party in September and Ms. Graham, will visit the RBBB after school-programs in the fall to talk with the students about the power of listening to their Tiny Ninjas.

“Milo does not like Mornings,” which will be published on Aug. 22, is available for pre-order on Amazon and will be available for sale on Aug. 1 at Kidstop Toys and Books in Scottsdale.

Read Better Be Better’s mission is to help all children improve literacy skills and become better learners, a release states.

RBBB is a nonprofit after-school organization that inspires and equips middle school students to help third grade students struggling with reading comprehension and literacy skills.

The organization’s after-school program serves third grade reading learners (Littles) who have been identified by their teachers as needing targeted reading intervention.

The third graders are paired for a semester with sixth through eighth grade reading leaders (Bigs) who have been recommended to the program by social workers because they have, in some way, become disengaged from school.

The Bigs are provided with ongoing training in implementing reading strategies, leadership and coaching skills by RBBB Site Leaders, most of whom are education majors.

Together the site leaders, Bigs and Littles work to improve reading comprehension, confidence and the enjoyment of reading.

As of Spring 2019, RBBB partners with seven districts at 36 schools as well as four Boys & Girls Club branches, serving a total of 1,152 third graders and 1,152 sixth through eighth graders across Maricopa County.

