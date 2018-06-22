Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club honors Arizona Helping Hands

Arizona Helping Hands, Inc was honored as a beneficiary of the Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club and was presented with a check for $6,000 at the Club’s annual event held at McCormack Ranch Golf Club, 7505 E. McCormick Way, Friday, June 8.

Dan Shufelt, CEO, and Boardmember Jen Jenkin of AHH accepted the donation of funds raised through the efforts of the local community’s young women, according to a press release.

Thanks to a matching gift from the TW Lewis Foundation, a total of $8,000 will help keep the organization’s programs operating at record pace assisting Arizona’s boys and girls in foster care.

Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club is a philanthropic, community service and social organization for professional women ages 21-39 and has donated nearly 2 million dollars to local children’s charities since its inception 30 years ago in 1988.

