Valley of the Sun JCC hires new director of adult programing

The Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, has hired a director of adult programing to expand its cultural and learning offerings for senior adults.
Cheryl Blumenthal served in a similar capacity for the last eight years in the Philadelphia area, according to a press release.
“I am excited to be here to help realize the Valley of the Sun JCC’s vision and commitment to bring a range of diverse programs that serve active adults in our community,” Ms. Blumenthal said in a prepared statement.
“We want The J to be premier choice, go-to place for intellectual stimulation and social events and for exploring cultural venues and places of interest in the Phoenix area and beyond.”
Offerings include special guest speaker series, art classes, day trips and special events such as the recent Academy Awards Preview Party with film critic Nick Spake.
The J is also forming a task force of individuals who want to share their experience and ideas help expand programming for those who want to pursue their love of learning, gather with their peers and feel a part of a distinctive community.
