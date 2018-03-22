Valley of the Sun JCC hires new director of adult programming

Mar 22nd, 2018 Comments:

Cheryl Blumenthal took a few moments to pose during the Valley of the Sun JCC Academy Awards Preview Party Thursday, Feb. 22. She is working to expand The J’s culture and learning programs for active adults. (Submitted Photo)

The Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, has hired a director of adult programming to expand its cultural and learning offerings for senior adults.

Cheryl Blumenthal served in a similar capacity for the last eight years in the Philadelphia area, according to a press release.

“I am excited to be here to help realize the Valley of the Sun JCC’s vision and commitment to bring a range of diverse programs that serve active adults in our community,” Ms. Blumenthal said in a prepared statement.

“We want The J to be premier choice, go-to place for intellectual stimulation and social events and for exploring cultural venues and places of interest in the Phoenix area and beyond.”

Offerings include special guest speaker series, art classes, day trips and special events such as the recent Academy Awards Preview Party with film critic Nick Spake.

The J is also forming a task force of individuals who want to share their experience and ideas help expand programming for those who want to pursue their love of learning, gather with their peers and feel a part of a distinctive community.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie