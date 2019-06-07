Valley of the Sun JCC partners with Scottsdale Weight Loss Center

Doctors Craig Primack and Robert Ziltzer, of Scottsdale Weight Loss Center, show off the new SWLC menu developed with milk + honey espresso bar & eatery owner Dany Maciano (center) as part of the Fit Mind, Fit Body partnership with the Valley of the Sun JCC. (Submitted photo)

The Valley of the Sun JCC has partnered with Scottsdale Weight Loss Center to prepare community nutrition education and healthy menu options.

Scottsdale Weight Loss Center behavior therapists and registered dietitians lead two Fit Mind, Fit Body classes a month on a variety of topics, including mindful eating, the benefits of eating lean and green, making good choices when eating out, curbing carb cravings and more, according to a press release.

“We are pleased to partner with Scottsdale Weight Loss Center. Their commitment to holistic health blends well with The J’s mission to strengthen bodies and minds,” said Jay Jacobs, CEO of The J, in a prepared statement.

“We’re proud The J can bring this program to the community and to expand our array of fitness, learning and socializing programs to benefit all ages.”

In addition to the classes, Scottsdale Weight Loss Center worked with The J’s in-house café, milk + honey espresso bar & eatery to create an approved menu of healthy options for those following the center’s weight loss and health guidelines and all who want healthier choices, the release said, noting that all options are kosher.

“The goal of Scottsdale Weight Loss Center is to improve health and the weight of our community, in our partnership with The J and milk + honey, is to educate people about making good choices for their health and giving them an opportunity to choose healthy menu items,” said SWLC Dr. Craig Primack in a prepared statement.

Contact Megan Montgomery at 480.481.1756 or meganm@vosjcc.org for more information about the classes.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.