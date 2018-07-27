Valley of the Sun JCC to host after school program called Club J

The Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, has begun registration for its Club J after school program.

Club J is a fully licensed and serves grades kindergarten through fourth grade with an array of age-appropriate activities led by experienced staff. Low ratios, quality enrichment classes, homework help, sports and swimming are offered in a safe, fun environment, according to a press release.

“While some programs ‘babysit’ your children after school, Club J provides a truly interactive, enriching, fun program where kids create friendships and memories to last a lifetime,” Tami Simmons, senior manager of youth services, said in a prepared statement.

Club J provides supervised pick-up from several Scottsdale and Paradise Valley public, private and charter schools and supervised walk-over from Sonoran Sky and Pardes. Schools may be added if enough children are interested. All are welcome, regardless of faith, background or ability.

