Valley Realtor showcases Scottsdale homes on HGTV’s ‘Pool Hunter’

Valley mom and Realtor Kimberly Tocco stars in the inaugural episode of Pool Hunters, which debuted on HGTV July 6.

When it comes to helping her clients, the Realtor for EXP Realty, Ms. Tocco, also known as ‘Tenacious T’ by friends and clients, she was chosen for her tenacity and giving back as a “natural fit” for the new series, according to a press release.

She routinely gives 25-percent of her commission back to first responder and military clients as well as the needy, the release said, noting that she has donated more than $300,000 to her clients.

Producers on HGTV’s new series wanted to follow Ms. Tocco and her clients Manisha and Shivang Mehta, emergency room doctors trying to find a Scottsdale home during the inaugural episode.

In the end, Ms. Tocco succeeded and the Mehta’s found the backyard of their dreams in a home off Shea and 133rd Street in Scottsdale.

“This was both an honor and a home run in my book,” says Ms. Tocco in a prepared statement.

“I was able to find these life saving doctors a home with their dream backyard and then to be able to work with HGTV and have them capture everything from beginning their home search journey to moving in was a great keepsake for this special family.”

She even kept a promise to give back to the emergency room doctors when she shared 25 percent from her commissions to help with their closing costs, the release detailed.

“It was incredible experience and we were so lucky to have Kimberly representing us throughout this whole process,” said Manisha and Shivang Mehta in a prepared statement.

“Not doing did she help us find our dream home and but she also got us on HGTV. We are so appreciative for the opportunity and the amazing experience.”

The mom of four, Ms. Tocco is married to a Scottsdale Fire Department captain and started her mission of giving back to families after her family suffered a tragic loss of a child eight years ago, the release added.

