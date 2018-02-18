Valley of the Sun JCC hosts summer camp preview

The Valley of the Sun JCC invites past and potential campers for a sneak peek of the fun and enriching activities Shemesh Summer Camp has in store. The event will be held Sunday, March 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“We have a wonderful summer planned with specialty camps such as circus school, science, theater, sports, as well as traditional camp. We even have exciting options for tween and teen campers,” says Megan Rich, director of youth and camping.
“We invite the community to come experience some of our summer camp options and enjoy food, crafts and much more.”
In addition to the activities, parents and children can meet the staff and tour The J, which includes indoor basketball courts, heated pools, giant splash pad and 30-foot rock wall.
Shemesh Summer Camp offers a variety of a full 10 weeks of camp, May 29-August 3, and is accredited by the American Camp Association.
Parents who register their children on or before March 4 will save the $50 administration fee and an additional $100 when they sign up for four weeks or more of camp.
Shemesh Sneak Peek is free and open to the community. The Valley of the Sun JCC is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale.
For more information and to register for Shemesh Summer Camp at The J, visit vosjcc.org/shemesh.
