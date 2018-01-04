Valley of the Sun JCC launches winter/spring programs

The Valley of the Sun JCC launches its winter/spring program season with a party 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14. The event is free and open to the community.
The family-friendly event features tours of The J’s 50,000-square-foot fitness center and aquatics center with two heated pools, a heated splash pad and 26-foot climbing wall.
The fun includes fitness and healthy eating demonstrations and samplings of its new programs including dance for youth and adults and MX4, the industry’s newest in high interval group training.
There are also lots of fun activities for the kids and program previews, including pre-school, camp, afterschool enrichment, sports and aquatics, as well as information on summer sleep away camps from across the country.
Highlighting the event are special one-day-only deals on programing, personal training, Pilates, membership and more.
“Program Launch is one of my favorite days! It’s truly one-stop shopping where people can learn all that we have to offer. Not only will they learn about upcoming events and classes, they can take advantage of our incredible discounts on programs,” said Kim Subrin, chief operating officer.
“Two thousand eighteen has a lot of new things to offer, we can’t wait to have the community visit us!”
The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Call 480-483-7121 or visit vosjcc.org.
