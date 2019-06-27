Vi at Grayhawk resident earns top award

Lamar Kelsey, a skilled nursing resident at Vi at Grayhawk in Scottsdale, recently received the 2019 Resident of the Year award at the Arizona Health Care Association Convention and Expo.

The expo ran from June 18-20 at Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The award goes to a resident who staff, residents and visitors respect greatly, according to a press release.

Candidates are actively engaged in the community and showcase attributes such as serving others, joyfulness, enthusiasm and leadership.

Mr. Kelsey, an career-long architect, focused on buildings, especially during college in Colorado. He designed Cragmor Manor at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, winning an Award of Merit from the American Institute of Architects/Colorado Chapter in 1962.

Four years later, he founded LKA Partners Inc., an architecture firm in the Denver area. In 1985, his firm earned the recognition of Architectural Firm of the Year: Western Region.

Despite his work on the skilled nursing unit, Mr. Kelsey paints and attends art classes where he works on paintings and sculptures, a release states. He passes his work onto his family or he displays it in his room.

Mr. Kelsey also is part of resident councils as a skilled nursing resident president. He works in those capacities to bring resident ideas and questions to light, advocating for those who can’t do so for themselves.

