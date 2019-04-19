Vi Tones Spring Concert is scheduled for April 24

Vi at Silverstone, 23005 North 74th Street, will hold a spring concert by the Vi Tones at the north Scottsdale retirement community. (Submitted photo)

Residents of Vi at Silverstone, a north Scottsdale retirement community, will host a spring performance by the Vi Tones.

The resident-run choir will perform on Wednesday, April 24 at 23005 North 74th Street, Scottsdale. According to a press release, doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show begins at 3 p.m.

Comprised and conducted entirely by the residents, the Vi Tones numbers have grown to more than 40 as they “build a sense of community and spread joy through song,” the release said.

According to a recent study called, “Community of Voices,” older adults who actively sing with a choir experience reduced loneliness and increased zest for life.

