Vi Tones Spring Concert is scheduled for April 24

Apr 19th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Vi at Silverstone, 23005 North 74th Street, will hold a spring concert by the Vi Tones at the north Scottsdale retirement community. (Submitted photo)

Residents of Vi at Silverstone, a north Scottsdale retirement community, will host a spring performance by the Vi Tones.

The resident-run choir will perform on Wednesday, April 24 at 23005 North 74th Street, Scottsdale. According to a press release, doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show begins at 3 p.m.

Comprised and conducted entirely by the residents, the Vi Tones numbers have grown to more than 40 as they “build a sense of community and spread joy through song,” the release said.

According to a recent study called, “Community of Voices,” older adults who actively sing with a choir experience reduced loneliness and increased zest for life.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable. Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the arrow in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment
© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie