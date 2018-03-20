Voice of the Phoenix Suns Al McCoy meets with Scottsdale Rotarians

Al McCoy, often called the dean of NBA play-by-play announcers and the “Voice of the Phoenix Suns” for 46 years, spoke to the Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at a luncheon meeting held at Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion, 7505 E. McCormick Parkway.
When introducing Mr. McCoy, Rotarian Jim Bruner shared that both he and Mr. McCoy grew up in Iowa farm country and were Des Moines, Iowa Drake University alumni, according to a press release.
Early in his career, Mr. McCoy was a sports announcer in Chicago, Buffalo and Phoenix. Mr. McCoy recalled his experiences of announcing for the Phoenix Suns during the 1976 NBA Playoffs with the Boston Celtics and in 1993 with the Chicago Bulls.
He noted that the Suns, who started at the Fairgrounds against Seattle in 1968, have, after 50 years, earned the fourth-best win-loss record in the NBA.
During his talk, Mr. McCoy noted that it is interesting and fun times for sports, especially basketball.
He addressed and answered questions about player salaries; short careers of players; exciting worldwide game travel; young age of NBA draftees; prominence of 3-point shot; growth of drive-time game radio listeners; official/referee retirements and replacements; role of agents; and more.
He often noted that teamwork is the complete answer to winning and making it to the playoffs.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.