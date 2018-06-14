Voices for CASA Children to host three informational sessions

Thousands of children navigate the foster care system in Maricopa County every year, making for little stability, a lot of moving and even more uncertainty.

CASA program of Maricopa County and nonprofit Voices for CASA Children hope to aid in these situations with a series of informational sessions in Scottsdale.

CASA’s, or court appointed special advocates, volunteer to help guide a child through the system, spending time with them and helping the court see the situation from the child’s perspective, according to a press release.

Of the 9,000 abused and neglected children in Maricopa County — only one in 10 children has a CASA speaking on their behalf and supporting them through the process.

Voices for CASA Children is hosting a number of informational sessions on how to get involved with the program throughout the year. Upcoming dates include from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 25; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7.

All informational sessions take place at the Voices for CASA Children office, 4300 N. Miller Road.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.