Voices for CASA Children to host three informational sessions

Thousands of children navigate the foster care system in Maricopa County every year, making for little stability, a lot of moving and even more uncertainty.

CASA program of Maricopa County and nonprofit Voices for CASA Children hope to aid in these situations with a series of informational sessions in Scottsdale.

CASA’s, or court appointed special advocates, volunteer to help guide a child through the system, spending time with them and helping the court see the situation from the child’s perspective, according to a press release.

Of the 9,000 abused and neglected children in Maricopa County — only one in 10 children has a CASA speaking on their behalf and supporting them through the process.

Voices for CASA Children is hosting a number of informational sessions on how to get involved with the program throughout the year. Upcoming dates include from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 25; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7.

All informational sessions take place at the Voices for CASA Children office, 4300 N. Miller Road.

