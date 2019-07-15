VOS Active 20-30 Club recruits Valley women to help local kids

Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club is actively recruiting. Submitted photo

Recruitment is underway for the Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club, which provides Valley women an opportunity to give back to local kids.

On July 11, VOS began its annual recruitment to find prospective members with a desire to be active within the community, according to a press release on the Phoenix women’s chapter of Active 20-30 International a philanthropic organization consisting of 75 professional women ages 21-39 fundraising for and participating in hands-on activities with local children’s charities through their 501c3, the Valley Kids Foundation.

Since the club’s inception, more than two million dollars has been raised and volunteered hundreds of thousands of hours for children’s non-profits in the Valley, including Florence Crittenton, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Arizona Helping Hands to name a few.

Within the last year, VOS has gifted over $100,000 to their 12 children non-profit beneficiaries, the release said.

“I joined VOS in order to give back to the community with other like-minded women with a passion for volunteering and making an impact. As a result, I have met many of my close friends in the Valley,” VOS member Dana Richman said in a prepared statement.

Women interested in learning more about VOS are encouraged to attend an upcoming recruitment mixer for a chance to meet current members and learn more about club membership. Membership mixers are held throughout the Valley in July.

Visit: vos2030.com/membership; or contact Ashley Ford, vice president of membership, at VPMembership2030@gmail.com.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.