Water main break slows Scottsdale Road, Shea Boulevard traffic

A water main break at the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard will force road restrictions through Thursday evening, city officials say.

Work to repair the water main and replace damaged roadway is expected throughout the day.

At 6:21 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 20, Scottsdale Water Public Information Officer Nicole Sherbert sent out an email notifying residents to a water main break that was being worked on. Traffic had been reduced to one and two lanes, Ms. Sherbert said.

In an update soon after, Ms. Sherbert advises motorists to find alternate routes for their evening commute.

“Northbound Scottsdale Road and eastbound Shea Boulevard are both reduced to one lane of traffic,” Ms. Sherbert said. “This restriction is expected to continue through the evening commute Thursday.”

