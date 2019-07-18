We’ve lost a legend: Reflections from a grateful friend

Tom Fannin, my friend and mentor for almost 50 years died this past week.

He was the former owner of Fannin Realty. His realty firm ultimately evolved into today’s Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Tom was the son of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Paul Fannin. Many of us consider the family to be part of Arizona’s best history pages and our equivalent of royalty.

As a wet behind the ears ASU graduate in 1971, I interviewed with Tom Fannin in the hopes he would hire me as a real estate agent for his Scottsdale office.

Little did I know then, what a profound impact he would have on me, along with countless other agents across Arizona and America, and tens of thousands of our clients.

Through tearful eyes, I’ve spent the week reflecting on Tom’s impact on my life and how his culture of being a Dudley Do Right can impact you as a reader and community member, even if you never met him.

Among the countless life lessons he demonstrated and taught, here are a few:

Nothing worthwhile is easy

Typically, if you can fog a mirror, there’s always been a real estate firm that would hire you to be an agent. Not so with Tom Fannin. His interview and selection process was tough.

Before he would see you, applicants took a psychology/aptitude test to see if they were well suited for a sales career on a commission only basis without the safety net of a guaranteed salary.

If you passed the exam, you had a lengthy one-on-one interview. If that worked out, Tom sent you to his branch manager for yet another interview. If that went well, you had a second discussion with Tom.

At that meeting, he reminded you his firm would be making a large investment in your future via training and mentorship. He wanted you to have some skin in the game.

In order to affiliate with his firm, you would have to pay a deposit of several hundred dollars that would be returned to you after a year with the firm.

It was the only firm, out of the ten or so I interviewed with, that made it so tough. I remember thinking they must have something special of value in order to justify their procedures and policies.

Take the high road

As a rookie, I was young and impressionable. I diligently attended all of the sales meetings and rallies. As the patriarch and owner of the firm, Tom would stand up front and remind us the name of our company was not Acme Realty. It was Tom Fannin & Associates.

His name was on the front door. What we did on a day-to-day basis reflected on him and his family’s reputation and legacy. We were charged with the responsibility of making him proud.

He wanted us to create raving fans. Just like the best retail stores, he wanted our clients and customers to have the best possible experiences.

He told us if we ever had a client who was unhappy, we should bring them into his office so things could be made right. If necessary, he would purchase the home from them. In essence, refund their money.

Frankly, I can’t remember that ever happened. First, because we marched to a different tune that demanded client satisfaction. And second, no one wanted to be the one agent who didn’t perform to his standards.

Treat people as important

Tom understood our role as real estate agents. He taught us we were not the principals in the transaction. We were merely matchmakers, messengers, and problem solvers.

What we said and did on behalf of our clients was critical to the success of their transaction.

He had us imagine that miniature versions of our clients were perched on our shoulders watching our every move and listening to everything we said.

If that becomes your standard operating procedure in life, it’s easy to predict a healthy, happy and successful outcome.

Follow instructions

I have no idea why people, in general, don’t follow instructions or return phone calls, etc. It has always disturbed me. It creates unnecessary drama and wastes precious time.

Early on, I recognized the reason Tom was my broker and I was his associate was that knew better and he had my best interests at heart. If he wanted me to do something, it was part of his plan and I should just do it.

Give back to your community

At last count, Tom had served on hundreds of committees, boards, and commissions that helped put Arizona and the Valley of the Sun on the map. He, along with countless other colleagues, family members and friends were the positive movers and shakers that shaped our history and defined our future.

From the get go, Tom wanted each and every sales agent in his firm to be involved. He encouraged all of us to get involved as little league coaches, join service clubs, volunteer, serve on school committees, be active politically, take on leadership roles and to join service clubs.

As a result of his influence, I remember walking into a Scottsdale Jaycee meeting in the early 1970’s to inaugurate my love for my community and to create a legacy of leadership through my own horsepower and initiative.

There hasn’t been a day gone by since my first meeting with Tom when I don’t think about how lucky I’ve been to have him as a friend and mentor.

Tom, on behalf of the countless people who lives you touched directly or indirectly, please accept our gratitude.

Editor’s Note: Gary Shapiro is a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Scottsdale.