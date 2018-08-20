White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar to highlight Phoenix Knuckle Ball gala

The Joe Niekro Foundation is hosting its Annual Phoenix Knuckle Ball: A Pitch for Life Gala Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Hyatt Regency — Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch, 7500 E. Doubletree Road, in support of brain aneurysm, AVM and hemorrhagic stroke research and awareness.

This year’s keynote speaker is Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar. In April, Mr. Farquhar nearly died from a ruptured brain aneurysm in the dugout after pitching in the game. He is now dedicated to recovering and returning to the game, a press release states.

“I am honored to be the keynote speaker at the 4th Annual Knuckle Ball,” Mr. Farquhar said in a prepared statement. “I am looking forward to being a part of the event put on by such a great organization that does so much for others affected by brain aneurysms. My life is forever changed by what happened to me and I am incredibly blessed to be able to continue to do what I love while sharing my story.”

During the evening, the Patients Choice Award will be given to the following recipients from the Valley: Felipe C. Albuquerque, M.D., Barrow Brain and Spine; Peter J. Sunenshine, M.D., Banner Health; Bernard R. Bendok, M.D., Mayo Clinic; and Kerry Knievel, D.O., Barrow Neurological Institute.

Natalie Niekro, daughter of 22-year MLB veteran Joe Niekro, founded the Joe Niekro Foundation in 2008 after her father’s sudden passing from a ruptured brain aneurysm, according to a release.

The first Knuckle Ball, named after the pitch that made Joe Niekro famous, took place in 2009 in Houston where he spent the majority of his career.

“Our mission here at the Joe Niekro Foundation is to continue the fight in raising awareness of Brain Aneurysms, AVM’s and Strokes,” Aimee Hass, director of marketing operations and communications with the Joe Niekro Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

“We are committed to helping develop a network of strength for patients, their families and their caregivers. This journey is long, but we are committed to succeeding.”

The Joe Niekro Foundation is says it is committed to supporting patients and aiding in the research and treatment of brain aneurysms, AVM’s and hemorrhagic strokes. Its goal, per a release, is to raise awareness about the risk factors, causes and treatments of these conditions, while helping support the advancement of neurological research.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards the advancement and expansion of the foundation’s Patient Services and Education Program, as well as the establishment of a localized clinical research grant for applicants in the Phoenix area.

Tickets start at $300 per person. To purchase tickets or sponsorship packages visit www.PhoenixKnuckleBall.org or contact Jacqueline Cruz at 480-292-0862 or jcruz@joeniekrofoundation.

