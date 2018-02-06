Women of Scottsdale names Nancy Kinnard ‘Woman of the Year’

National Bank of Arizona Executive Banking Relationship Manager, Vice President, Nancy Kinnard has been named the 2017 Woman of the Year by Women of Scottsdale.
Ms. Kinnard will be honored at the Annual Women of the Year Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 16.
Women of Scottsdale is an organization with initiatives to promote professional women who desire to be successful and connect with the community. Businesswomen and women from all walks of life in Scottsdale attend Women of Scottsdale for career and personal development, with members being women who live work and conduct business in the city.
“I joined Women of Scottsdale in 2011 and was the director of Women of Scottsdale in 2014. Through the years of being a member I have met a lot of women business owners and entrepreneurs and have enjoyed getting acquainted with them both professionally and personally,” said Ms. Kinnard. “I am honored to be chosen as the 2017 Women of Scottsdale’s Woman of the Year.”
Ms. Kinnard is an active board member of the NB|AZ Women’s Financial Group, Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce, Women of Scottsdale, Central Phoenix Women and a founding member of East Valley Women and North Phoenix Women.
With more than 35 years in the banking industry, Ms. Kinnard provides financial advisement to aid executive banking clients in both short- and long-term financial objectives. Executive Banking Sales Manager Zak Wagner has seen firsthand Ms. Kinnard’s passion for her clients and the community.
“I am extremely proud of Nancy and all of her accomplishments, especially the prestigious honor of being named Women of Scottsdale’s Woman of the Year,” said Mr. Wagner. “She contributes countless hours to a variety of organizations in the Valley while staying focused and determined to provide her clients with the best experience possible. Congratulations to Nancy on this fantastic achievement.”
