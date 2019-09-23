World travelers invited to join Circumnavigators Club

Members of the Circumnavigators Club-Desert Chapter discuss plans for their Oct. 20 event to be held at the Marshall Gallery in Old Town Scottsdale. From left is Peter Strub, newest member and gallery owner; Kay Ahern, co-president; Steve Pincus, co-president; and Linda Gruber, secretary. Not pictured: Steve Smith, treasurer. (Submitted photo)

The Desert Chapter of the Circumnavigators Club, a world-renowned travel club, which was founded in 1902 in New York City, announces its 2019-20 calendar of events.

The international club maintains chapters in 10 U.S. metropolitan areas plus the United Kingdom and Singapore, according to a press release.

With a club motto of “through friendship, to leave this world a little better than we found it,” those who have circumnavigated the globe are qualified to join.

Persons who have completed a partial circumnavigation are also encouraged to attend a local event to learn about the benefits of club membership as well as how to extend/apply their past world travels toward membership.

Guests are welcome at local chapter events.

Chances to meet other world travelers in the Desert Chapter and to chat about travel experiences are on the following dates:

Sunday; Oct. 20: Meeting and travel-related activity from 1-3 p.m. at Marshall Gallery at 7106 E. Main St., Scottsdale;

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020: Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. at Royal Palms Resort at 5200 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix; and

Sunday, April 5, 2020: Luncheon meeting with speaker from 1-3 p.m. at the Arizona Country Club at 5668 E. Orange Blossom Lane, Phoenix.

The RSVP deadline for the October event at the Marshall Gallery is Oct. 5.

For more information on the Desert Chapter or to reserve a spot at one of its events, send an email to: azcircumnavigators@gmail.com.

Details on the international club’s history, membership requirements, foundation activities, and photos and narratives of members’ recent travels can be found on its website: circumnavigators.org.

