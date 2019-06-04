Write to reply: Norton responds to campaign finance violation allegations

Independent Newsmedia offers a Write to Reply program for members of the public who are written about in the Scottsdale Independent.

Scottsdale resident Mike Norton issued a response to the May 22 article: Scottsdale NoDDC campaign violation filing meant to ‘protect the election process.’

Mr. Norton’s response:

I have filed my answer to the hilariously undocumented and unsupported allegations made by Mr. David Smith about odd goings on in Scottsdale.

Mike Norton

I suspect that Mr. Smith also believes I’m behind the snowstorm in Scottsdale in February, the peculiar number of serious car crashes on Shea Boulevard of late and all sorts of other fiendish things because, after all, it is likely I was in Scottsdale when those happened too, was I not?

Without any evidence of such a transfer — despite having all the PayPal records at his disposal — Smith surmises that maybe just maybe I might somehow have received some funds from some place although he doesn’t know which place or what funds — or when — or if — or all sorts of other things you would expect a former treasurer to know since treasurers are smart people who can figure those things out, are they not?

Or perhaps he’s not that smart or why would he say unfounded things about me? Who knows.

I have become the innocent victim in Smith’s drive-by political shooting rampage with Jason Alexander. Poor me. If Smith has a fight with Alexander, have at it. Although I doubt that will go well either.

But, Mr. Smith, I just watched the snow in February, I didn’t cause it. And in the case of whatever you think happened with Jason Alexander’s PayPal account, I didn’t even watch that political snowstorm, did I?

But that doesn’t really matter here. You have vented your spleen without aiming. Unfortunately for me, I was nearby when you started venting. Next time I’ll steer further away.