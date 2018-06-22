Scottsdale police seek public’s help in hit-and-run investigation

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday, June 21, Landry Forkiner, 24, was hit and killed at the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell roads, according to a release from Scottsdale police.

“Thus far in the investigation, we know that for some unknown reason Mr. Forkiner left the sidewalk and laid down in the roadway at the northeast corner of the intersection, just east of the crosswalk,” the release stated.

He was struck by a vehicle traveling west on McDowell Road. The vehicle did not stop and continued west. From evidence recovered at the scene and photos captured on the intersection’s traffic cameras, police stated they have determined that the vehicle is a 1993-2002 dark-colored Toyota Corolla.

“At this point in the investigation, it is crucial that our investigators interview the driver of the Corolla,” police stated.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle, its driver or any aspect of the incident is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. Scottsdale Police Department Report Number 18-13709.

