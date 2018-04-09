1 woman rescued from Scottsdale trail; officials advise hiking precautions

As temperatures rise, safety officials are advising hikers to use caution when hitting the Scottsdale trails.
The Scottsdale Fire Department Technical Rescue Paramedics assisted an elderly female hiker off of Tom’s Thumb Trail on Friday, April 6, due to dehydration symptoms.
The dehydrated hiker was transported to HonorHealth Thompson Peak for further evaluation, according to Captain Dwayne Bader.
Cpt. Bader advised hikers and walkers to choose the right trail for their fitness level and to familiarize themselves with trails.
In addition, the fire department and Phoenix Herpetological Society hosted a Monday, April 9, event to remind hikers of the heat dangers for themselves and their pets.
“Temperatures are rising, which raises risk of injury when hiking on trails,” a press release by the Scottsdale Fire Department read.
“The majority of Scottsdale Fire Department mountain rescue calls begin at the Gateway Trailhead, but all trails pose risks throughout the year. Additionally, hikers need to understand the dangers of bringing their canine friends on the adventures. The risk of death to their pets goes up as temperatures rise.”
The community event featured officials from the Phoenix Herpetological Society to discuss respecting desert animals and reptiles as hikers become more active.
“The Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve is a beautiful diamond in the desert. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this point of pride, but coming prepared will be key to a 5-star experience,” the press release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.