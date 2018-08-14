10 reasons to attend Canal Convergence this November

Once a weekend-long event in the springtime, Scottsdale Public Art’s Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light is now 10 consecutive days of engaging, interactive experiences that celebrate water, art and light along Scottsdale’s historic waterfront from Nov. 9–18.

Here are 10 reasons to attend this 10-day event:

1. This free event celebrates the vibrant arts and culture community in Scottsdale, drives economic impact for the city and brings people from all over the world together in a sense of wonder and inspiration in the beauty of public art.

2. Embrace a sense of unity and community through the 650-foot-long, crowdsourced lace sculpture, ARIZONA!

3. Be moved by 10 large-scale art installations by local, national and international artists. Works range from a series of mechanical butterflies to a 67-foot-long tunnel with user-activated lights and sounds that conjure images of an iceberg’s gentle rumblings.

4. Explore the awe-inspiring intersection of art and science with installations such as Loop and Sound Sculpture.

5. Take in exciting fire and light shows all event long.

6. Spend quality time with the family on Canal Convergence Family Days, Sunday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 18. Kids can get hands on with activities like natural dye workshops, screen printing and lots of glow-in-the-dark fun.

7. Learn about the relationship between art and sustainability through installations created with upcycled and recycled materials, composting workshops and interactive discussions on creating a more sustainable future.

8. Get out and move on a Night Lights Bike Ride with glow-in-the-dark body paint and wearable, glowing art with stops at several Scottsdale Public Art installations.

9. Mix, mingle and learn about how Canal Convergence artists got their start and stay innovative with talks and workshops.

10. Go on guided tours of Canal Convergence art installations with Scottsdale Public Art staff for expert insights and in-depth exploration of the works.

