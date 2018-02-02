10 to 1 Public Relations hires former broadcast journalist

Scottsdale-based 10 to 1 Public Relations has announced that Laura Slawny recently joined the team as a senior account executive.
According to a press release, Ms. Slawny’s passion for public relations evolved from her career in television as a reporter, news producer and executive producer. Many years she spent shaping broadcast and digital news coverage in Arizona at KPNX-TV and KNXV-TV.
Recently, she worked as a publicist at another Arizona-based public relations firm where she earned local, regional, industry and national coverage for clients at multiple media outlets, the release said.
“I am excited for the opportunity to build connections between professionals who want to share interesting stories about real people doing good work in the community,” said Ms. Slawny in a prepared statement. “10 to 1 Public Relations has an excellent reputation and a long list of inspiring clients in Arizona and around the country.”
“Laura brings valuable insight that will benefit our team and our clients,” Josh Weiss, president of 10 to 1 Public Relations, said in a prepared statement. “Her understanding of broadcast and digital media platforms, as well as her previous work in PR, will help us shape the right strategic message to get clients noticed.”
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.