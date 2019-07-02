12 Scottsdale grads named National Merit scholars

Ten of the 12 National Merit Scholarship winners attended Desert Mountain High School, at 12575 E. Via Linda (file photo)

The Scottsdale Unified School District has 12 graduates named National Merit Scholarship winners.

To enhance educational opportunities for scholastically talented teens and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation annually recognizes outstanding high school seniors with college scholarships.

It all starts with taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test during junior year; semifinalists are named early senior year.

Semifinalists must then fulfill additional requirements in order to be considered for finalist status, including writing an essay, and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions.

Sixteen SUSD semifinalists were named in September.

Finalists’ names are announced monthly from April to July. Some scholarships come from the NMSC itself, some are from corporate sponsors and others are from the colleges the students will attend.

To date, the following 2019 SUSD grads have received National Merit Scholarships, with one more announcement to come in July:

Steven Florence – Desert Mountain High School: Honorary Merit Scholarship (Declined: U.S military academies do not accept outside funding – Steven will attend the U.S. Naval Academy)

Harrison Douglas – Desert Mountain High School: National Merit Arizona State University Scholarship

Courtney Dozier – Desert Mountain High School: National Merit $2,500 Scholarship

Joel Haug – Desert Mountain High School: National Merit Arizona State University Scholarship

Michael Kupfer – Desert Mountain High School: National Merit Arizona State University Scholarship

Noah Mader – Desert Mountain High School: National Merit $2,500 Scholarship

Brian Prieve – Desert Mountain High School: National Merit – The University of Arizona Scholarship

Richard Qi – Chaparral High School: National Merit $2,500 Scholarship

Noelle Rapier – Desert Mountain High School: National Merit – The University of Arizona Scholarship

Nicklas Samanta – Desert Mountain High School: National Merit Arizona State University Scholarship

Nicolas Savastio – Desert Mountain High School: National Merit Arizona State University Scholarship

Anika Walia – Chaparral High School: National Merit $2,500 Scholarship.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.