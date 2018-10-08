12-year-old Scottsdale dancer raises money for dance scholarship fund

A 12-year-old girl has intertwined interests in beaded bracelets, ballet and her Bat Mitzvah to raise scholarships for fellow dance students.

For the past six months, Gabby Astrowsky has been beading bracelets and selling them to help raise money for a scholarship fund at Master Ballet Academy, which is the dance studio she attends, according to a press release.

“I have had a lot of fun making the bracelets,” said the Arizona School for the Arts seventh grader. “I hope the scholarship fund allows many dancers to pursue their dreams.”

So far, she has donated $640 dollars to the academy and wants to continue raising money through her Bat Mitzvah date in mid-October, the release said.

Gabby, who has attended Master Ballet Academy located in Scottsdale for the past year, noticed the need to help fellow dancers who are unable to afford some of the classes and necessary supplies.

As part of her Bat Mitzvah Project, she purchased beads and supplies at Bead World in Scottsdale and has spent hours creating a variety of bracelets, the release noted.

Master Ballet Academy, is owned by former principal dancers, Slawomir and Irena Wozniak, who moved to the U.S. from Poland, stated the release.

The academy offers classes for beginners, as young as three years old, through pre-professional levels. Introductory classes set a basis for dance and expose young children to ballet, the release added.

