18 Under 18: Two SUSD students named to inaugural list

May 24th, 2018

Chaparral High School student Kira Householder speaks with Scottsdale City Councilwoman Suzanne Klapp at Junior Achievement’s award ceremony in April. (submitted photo)

Two Chaparral High School students — Kira Householder and Karlina Riggs — have been named Junior Achievement’s inaugural “18 Under 18” award winners.

The winners were announced in April.

Scottsdale native and Chaparral High School student, Karlina Riggs. (submitted photo)

Miss Householder, 16, is making the future happen through medical research related to cancer and wellness. As a volunteer for FORCE — Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered — and an intern at the Barrow Neurological Institute, where she led a project on glioma stem cells, she has found that her interests can also help the greater good.

Miss Riggs, 18, is won the title of Miss Arizona Teen USA in 2017, and used her voice to empower young girls and facilitated positive change. Part of her platform was expanding students’ knowledge of civics.

Scottsdale City Councilwoman Suzanna Klapp was at the awards ceremony in April, and greeted and recognized Miss Householder for her accomplishments to date.

