18 Under 18: Two SUSD students named to inaugural list

Two Chaparral High School students — Kira Householder and Karlina Riggs — have been named Junior Achievement’s inaugural “18 Under 18” award winners.

The winners were announced in April.

Miss Householder, 16, is making the future happen through medical research related to cancer and wellness. As a volunteer for FORCE — Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered — and an intern at the Barrow Neurological Institute, where she led a project on glioma stem cells, she has found that her interests can also help the greater good.

Miss Riggs, 18, is won the title of Miss Arizona Teen USA in 2017, and used her voice to empower young girls and facilitated positive change. Part of her platform was expanding students’ knowledge of civics.

Scottsdale City Councilwoman Suzanna Klapp was at the awards ceremony in April, and greeted and recognized Miss Householder for her accomplishments to date.

