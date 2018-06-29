1st PowerUP G.I.R.L.s regional event to be held on Saturday, July 14

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council is hosting its first PowerUP G.I.R.L.s event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, July 14 at more than 50 locations.

To educate girls and women about the power, impact and fun of Girl Scouting, the free event across the central and northern Arizona region, features a variety of activities for girls, including interactive STEM projects, according to a press release.

The event will be held at retail locations such as JOANN Fabrics, Blaze Pizza and Kneaders Bakery; recreation and community centers, libraries and churches, the release said, adding that the Bob and Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain will also host an event.

Highlights will include a glimpse of Girl Scouting as a safe, no-limits space designed specifically for G.I.R.L.s — Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers and Leaders — and PowerUP G.I.R.L. that focuses on engaging adult women about the benefits of volunteering for GSACPC from being troop leaders to volunteers for special events.

Girls and women will attend each event to share their adventures, talk about how Girl Scouting positively impacted their lives and how to get involved in ones’ own hyperlocal neighborhood this summer and beyond, the release added.

“Girl Scouting works! The Girl Scout Impact Study confirms that Girl Scouting has a strong, positive impact on girls, helping them develop into citizens who are responsible, caring, and engaged—and most of all, prepared for a lifetime of leadership,” says Tamara Woodbury, CEO of GSACPC, in a prepared statement. “The research also shows that girls learn best in an all-girl, girl-led and girl-friendly environment like the Girl Scouts, which is tailored to girls’ needs. We created this event to shout this from the rooftops and help ensure every girl has a chance to be part of our program.”

A recent national study by the Girl Scout Research Institute provided evidence that Girl Scouts stand out from non-Girl Scouts, the release stated, demonstrating more well-rounded lifestyles and the propensity for success.

Compared to non-Girl Scouts, Girl Scouts are more likely to:

Exhibit strong leadership outcomes

Earn “excellent” grades

Expect to graduate college

Aspire to STEM, business, and law careers

Feel hopeful about their future

Locations for the PowerUp G.I.R.L. events can be found at www.girlscoutsaz.org/powerup.

For more information, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.