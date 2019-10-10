2 men taken to hospital with shot wounds after downtown altercation

Two men were reportedly shot in downtown Scottsdale in the middle of the night after an altercation occurred, police officials say.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, Scottsdale Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 7330 E. Stetson Drive.

(File photo)

On arrival, officers encountered two 23-year-old male victims who had suffered gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation thus far has revealed that the first victim and the suspect were known to each other, and at some point became involved in an altercation. During the altercation, the suspect pulled a hand gun and shot the first victim, police said.

The second victim, who had no relationship with the first victim or suspect, was struck by a stray round.

Further information is very limited at this point in the investigation, police say.

The only suspect description available is a black male wearing a purple hoodie sweatshirt.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit silentwitness.org.

