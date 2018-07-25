2 new staff members join Scottsdale aviation department

The Scottsdale aviation department is happy to welcome Tiffany Domingo and Skyler Mann onboard.

Mr. Mann has been hired on as an operations technician. His hobbies include automobiles and aviation, according to a press release.

He says, “My love for aviation is the reason why I came to SDL as well as holding various position in aviation.”

He most recently worked at FedEx Express down at Sky Harbor working on the ramp as a material handler loading and unloading large cargo planes. Before that he spent time in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and aviation resources manager. He holds a bachelors degree in management as well as an associates in aerospace maintenance.

He is a native of Scottsdale, born and raised in the south Scottsdale area.

Ms. Domingo is the new administrative assistant. She loves art. Her hobbies include painting, collecting vinyl albums and visiting museums.

Her background in aviation includes working as a ramp agent and a customer service representative for Southwest Airlines. Before coming to SDL, she worked with the city of Roswell Department of Transportation about 20 miles north of Atlanta, Georgia.

She says, “I enjoy working for a municipality and I love airports, so this job was a perfect fit!”

She is new to the Scottsdale area and says, “I already love it!”

