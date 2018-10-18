4 PV students named as 2019 National Merit semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has released the names of the 2019 National Merit Semifinalist, four of which are from Paradise Valley Unified School District.

The four students are from Horizon High School, Paradise Valley High School, and Shadow Mountain High School.

PVSchools National Merit semifinalists are:

Horizon High School: Alyssa Unell

Paradise Valley High School: Harrison Lisk and Alexander Schmelzeis

Shadow Mountain High School: Supriya Weiss

Approximately, 16,000 students have been notified that they have qualified as a semifinalist in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a press release. These students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $33 million that will be offered next spring.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. High school students enter the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, semifinalists must advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements provided to each Semifinalist. Semifinalists will be notified in February 2019 if they are selected as a finalist.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.