50th anniversary: New dorm to assist more youth at Devereux

In 1967, the Richard L. Raskin family donated 10 acres of land in the heart of Scottsdale to Devereux to help youth with emotional, behavioral and cognitive challenges.
Soon after receiving the donation, Devereux Arizona began construction of a therapeutic day school.
Fifty years later and Devereux’s therapeutic day school still provides educational services to youth residing at the residential treatment center.
The center provides youth ages 4-17, a 24/7 safe, therapeutic environment in which to heal from trauma, neglect and abuse. Children and adolescents learn new individualized coping skills in a positive, supportive environment to help them deal with their specific challenges.
The 10-acre campus also provides youth with numerous outdoor activities including swimming, a fully-shaded sports court, and playground. In addition, youth are able to participate in art and music, dance, yoga, creative writing, cooking classes and much more, all designed to teach youth healthy ways to interact and build personal relationships.
Currently, Devereux’s RTC has the capacity to serve 48 youth. Because the need for therapeutic services for youth continues to increase, Devereux recently broke ground for its new dormitory project, which will increase the overall capacity to 52.
The new dormitory will replace two older modular units that have outlived their lifespan. Expected completion date of the new dorm is late 2018.
Devereux is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit and is also an Arizona Qualifying Nonprofit Charitable Organization, which means cash donations by a couple filing jointing can donate up to $800 and qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit.
Naming rights for the new dormitory and activity areas are still available.
In addition to the residential treatment center, Devereux’s programs and services have continued to expand across the state to meet the needs of the communities they serve.
Annually serving more than 6,500 individuals statewide, those programs and services include autism, brief intervention, foster care, outpatient counseling, prevention, and respite.
Visit DevereuxAZ.org to learn more about all of Devereux’s programs and services.
